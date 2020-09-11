LACENTER, KY — Blue Grass Restaurant owner Nicolaos Karadimas started his day on Sept. 11, 2001, similar to the way he started Sept. 11, 2020. But, that day in 2001, he was not running Blue Grass Restaurant in LaCenter. He was running his old restaurant in New York City, just about a mile away from the Twin Towers.
"I was working. The store was full of people," Karadimas recalls.
In the middle of serving customers that morning, everything changed.
"We saw on TV 'Special Report,' and they showed something about the twins," says Karadimas.
The special report Karadimas saw was the breaking news that the first tower had been struck. Karadmias and his staff ran outside to see for themselves what was happening.
"We were looking at this, and then we see the second plane coming. I saw that, then they fell. After that, the governor or the mayor shut down Manhattan," Karadimas says, "It was something unbelievable, something unbelievable."
Karadimas wanted to do something to help, and immediately sprang into action doing what he does best: feeding people.
"I donated about 2,000 meals to the fire department and the police department for three days," says Karadimas.
After the dust settled and night fell, Karadimas says there was a somber silence that he'd never experienced before.
"It was quiet. Only EMS, police cars, and the fire trucks. That's it," says Karadimas.
Nineteen years later, the events Karadimas saw that day still haunt him.
"When I'm going to New York, it comes back to my memory, because I saw that. I saw everything," says Karadimas, "Three years ago I went with my son, and I went to the new tower over there. And I started to cry, you know, because I used to go over there because some friends of mine used to work over there."
Karadimas says witnessing the attacks in person changed him.
"Changed forever, and the people there changed forever," says Karadimas — a life changing event that we must never forget.