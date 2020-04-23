PADUCAH — As Kentucky business owners submit their proposal to reopen, how will they make sure everyone stays safe? There aren't any customers inside Pizza Inn right now. Owner Larry Rust said there are boxes upon boxes for carryout, delivery and curbside pickup orders.
"We're doing about 20% for the volume that we'd normally do," Rust said. "So yeah, I mean we're paying our bills but it can't replace what we do inside the restaurant."
Workers are getting their temperatures checked, practicing social distancing, sanitizing all surfaces, and using a plexiglass shield over the cash register.
Even when the restaurant opens back up, they'll still be some changes. The buffet-style restaurant will become cafeteria style, where the workers will hand customers food.
Rust said they'll also have to limit the number of people dining in.
"If we're only seating 50 people, and they're used to serving 275 every hour, it's gong to affect their pay," Rust said. "Their tips and things like that. It's going to affect their livelihood."
He said business won't ever be the same.
Rust said they had to furlough 50 workers. He said they've secured a Paycheck Proctection Program loan, and those workers will be able to get paid this week.
In the next few weeks, Pizza Inn will be selling face masks. The proceeds will go toward feeding essential workers.