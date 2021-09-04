PADUCAH-- There was underwhelming job growth in the U.S. over the last month. That's according to the U.S. Labor Department jobs report that was released Friday.
The biggest losses were in retail and the service industry. The hospitality industry stalled as a result of the Delta variant.
Signs like these may look familiar. Many local restaurants have posted these on their doors. They're posted on restaurants like Subway, Marco's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts. Chains aren't the only ones struggling to hire help. Strickland's Seafood in Paducah is also short staffed.
Bonnie Sanders is a server at Strickland's. She says i'ts been difficult to find reliable workers.
"They have interviews with people. They'll put it on Facebook that they're hiring, and nobody shows up or just a couple people show up. They say they want to work, but they don't really want to work. They don't want to pick up shifts," said Sanders.
Sanders says this puts a strain on the staff already working.
"We're picking up shifts. We are trying to make sure that people can get breaks and days off whenever we can," said Sanders. "Some of our managers have like 56 hour weeks. They have children too, so we're trying to keep our work family happy and then the family you have at home happy and healthy."
The staff shortage impacts the wait time, so they're asking for your patients. They don't have enough staff to keep up with large crowds.
"You see open tables, and they think why can't I just sit there? It's like we'll seat you, but the kitchen only has 3 or 4 people back there versus 6 or 7 waitresses. So, if we can just remember to be kind and be patient with each other," said Sanders.
The U.S. economy is still 5.3 million jobs below where it was in February 2020, just before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.