PADUCAH — You may have noticed an increase in grocery prices lately. Restaurants are dealing with that as well, and they are trying to keep up.
Most felt it at the start of the pandemic, but that changed based on the availability of products.
Restaurants are now rotating their menu items based on what is available and what they can afford, but the costs caused by national supply chain issues are trickling down to you.
The owner of Big Ed's in Paducah, Ed White, said if you go to a restaurant to order wings nowadays, you may or may not be able to get them.
"Chicken wings are just impossible to get. Prices like almost doubled. We've been having a lot of problems with the frying oil. The price this time last year was like $21. Now it's up to like $44," said White.
White said prices for everything are rising, and he may have to raise menu prices to continue feeding everyone.
"I'm looking at Nov. 1, the buffet is going to have to go up at least $1," said White. "I mean, it's not by choice. I've got no other choice if I want to keep the doors open."
Customers like Elbert Jenkins said they plan on sticking around.
"Yeah, no, that won't stop me, because it's well worth it," said Jenkins.
Paducah Beer Werks General Manager Foster Stacy said the brewery and restaurant is dealing with similar issues.
Paducah Beer Werks is having trouble getting to-go containers, utensils and specific ingredients. They have removed chicken wings, one of their most popular items, from the menu.
"We can't even serve anymore. That was one of our biggest selling items that sold here for so long, I think for over four years," said Stacy. “There was a time that we stopped selling them, and they started a petition. Who knows if they will start that again? But they will have to pay $20 for eight wings if they decide to do that this time."
They have raised prices by 50 cents for a couple of menu items. They have also added a 10% increase for to-go sales to help with costs for the containers.
"Inflation happens. This is how the economy works, so be patient, stick with it, " said Stacy. "Support your small businesses, because they're the ones that need it the most at this time."
White said his annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway is happening at the Paducah Convention Center downtown this year on Thanksgiving Day.
It will be a drive-thru style. White is already in the process of trying to find turkeys for the big day.
They will only give one plate per person because of inflation, and to ensure everyone who comes by gets a plate.
White said they need volunteers.
If you would like to help prepare the meals, you can come by from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Nov. 25.
The meals will be given out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Convention Center on Thanksgiving Day.
Local businesses are still dealing with issues receiving shipments as well.