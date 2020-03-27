PADUCAH — Ed White has worked his whole life to open a sit-down restaurant. He finally opened it in January, but now, thanks to COVID-19, he's forced to only do takeout orders.
"You just never know what tomorrow is gonna' bring. I mean, you just don't know. Of course, I was thinking big time for the month of April, and you know that just fell down hill," says White.
White says if it wasn't for his employees, he'd probably just shut everything down.
"I can't only think about me. I got to think about them, 'cause I need them too, just like they need me," says White.
Bob's Drive in owner Neil Ward says their drive-thru business has stayed steady through the COVID-19 outbreak, but that hasn't been the case for the catering portion of his business.
"The catering has had to shut down, because we have more than 10 people most of the time, so that's been difficult," says Ward.
Steven Hyde has had Mel's Diner completely closed for two weeks.
"It's not been easy," says Hyde.
Hyde says small businesses like his will probably have to rely on small business loans to make it.
"You hear two weeks to four weeks to four months, and if it's four months without loans, there would be a lot of hardship for people," says Hyde.
Despite the tough times, Hyde still has hope.
"I guess it wouldn't hurt for us to say a prayer and ask God to intervene, and let's just stop this madness and go back to normality," says Hyde.
Both Big Ed's and Bob's Drive In are doing takeout right now. Mel's Diner will begin curbside service on Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To learn more about this story and others, follow Thomas on Facebook and Twitter.