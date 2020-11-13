PADUCAH- 2020 has been a year of adapting for restaurants as the coronavirus pandemic continues in the United States. In Kentucky, 94 of 120 counties are listed as red zones. The state is recommending people keep from dining in restaurants to slow the spread of the virus.
This leaves restaurant owners with some uncertainty of what will happen in the near future. Laura and Shawn Strickland, owners of Strickland’s Seafood, are weighing their options.
“Our takeout orders have improved, our dine-in services has decreased significantly. We're practicing all the safe stuff, you know? The six foot apart, sanitize, sanitize, sanitize, like we're supposed to,” Shawn said.
One option is moving back to take-out orders only. It’s something they did earlier in the year, but it will come with changes to their staff.
“It's a different type of employee bank that you have whenever you go to takeout, because you don't have to have the servers,” Laura said. “The servers of course don't make any tips and so that's what we're kind of worried about, those employees that are dependent on dining in to feed their families.”
Paducah Beer Werks made the shift to takeout and outdoor dining only when McCracken County was labeled as a red zone. The brewery’s owner, Todd Blume, says it felt like the right thing to do in order to keep the community safe.
“We do family meals; we'll do the cooking for you,” Blume said. “And you can come here, pick it up, you can socially distance. We'll come out and bring it to your vehicle; we're even looking at doing some deliveries.”
The change isn’t an easy one, but it’s something the two restaurants feel is necessary to keep their doors open.
“While this isn't our favorite thing to do, and it's not making us a whole lot of money, we are surviving,” Blume said.
We do care about the community and we care about our employees. But in saying that too we also want to make sure that they're able to pay their bills, and that they keep their lights on, and their rent gets paid. So it's just a balance,” Laura said.
Kentucky’s statewide positivity rate sits at 8.68% at the time of writing. The state reported a daily record of 3,173 on Friday.