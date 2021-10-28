PADUCAH– Six local restaurants will work together when they participate in "Dining Out for Life Paducah" on Thursday.
"Dining Out for Life" is an international fundraising event focused on raising funds for HIV Service Organizations. The Paducah fundraiser is supporting LivWell Community Health Services.
The six participating restaurants have agreed to donate 15% or more of their sales on Thursday to LivWell Community Health Services.
Participating restaurants include:
- Artisan Kitchen
- Broussard's Cajun Cuisine
- Café De Fae
- Dry Grounds Brewing
- Lone Oak Little Castle
- Strickland's Seafood
All proceeds raised Thursday will go to LivWell's 425+ local clients living with HIV/AIDS.
"We are excited to bring the Dine Out for Life event to Paducah area considering it has been very successful in nearby markets such as Bowling Green and Lexington for many years," said Donna Reeder, Executive Director of LivWell Community Health Services. "Our goal is for this to be a mutually beneficial event where our community shows up to support both our area restaurants and a local non-profit. We are so thankful for these participating restaurants and their unwavering support of the community."