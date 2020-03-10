PADUCAH — Local restaurants are taking extra precautions to protect you.
Many are using disinfectants, and making sure they wipe down surfaces that are frequently and commonly touched.
Managers of Kirchhoff's Bakery & Deli and Artisan Kitchen said they are already following strict regulations for a clean work space.
Kirchhoff's was in the middle of a lunch rush when Local 6 visited on Tuesday.
Customer Shelley Hawkins and her son Seth were among dozens of customers coming in for quality time and food in a clean environment.
"I don't worry about it, and it's not something that's really no even on my mind, you know? So not doing anything extra," said Hawkins.
Hawkins said everyone should stay clean and calm.
Kirchhoff's General Manager Todd Anderson agrees.
"Really, we're increasing our sanitation, we've got bleach water that we're using, we're trying to clean the tables, the chair, the doorknobs — anything that multiple people might be touching," said Anderson.
Anderson said Kirchhoff's employees are already following strict guidelines to keep the place clean.
Over on Broadway Street, just six minutes away, Artisan Kitchen employee Jessica Wallis is doing the same.
She said sick employees should not come to work.
"I definitely think it's more important for people to be safe and not sick and exposed to that than for there to be staffing issues," said Wallis.
Kirchhoff's has rules in place to make sure the business is germ-free, but some things are out of their hands, like handling money.
"The risk is a little bit more in the customers — customers coming in touching, like we talked about, the money, the credit cards, touching chairs, touching tables," said Anderson. "And having the ability to get in there and clean it before something goes from customer to customer."
Both restaurants have upped their game when it comes to keeping clean, and they are asking the public to do the same.