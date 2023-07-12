SALEM, KY — A local hospital has announced a $60 million expansion coming soon to the rural community it serves.
The planned expansion of Livingston Hospital includes more operating rooms and a wide array of new care, like oncology and infusion areas. Most importantly, it's an investment in rural communities that depend on it.
In recent years, we've seen the opposite trend in other local communities. In 2015 Fulton County, Kentucky, lost Parkway Regional Hospital. leaving smaller clinics to fill the gaps. Most recently Henry County Medical Center in Tennessee announced it is suspending its OBGYN services for the foreseeable future effective Sept. 1.
In both cases, patients are forced to travel further to get the care they need. Both of those are examples of health care deserts. It's a growing issue we're seeing nationally and in the Local 6 area. A GOODRX Health study found more than 80% of counties across the US lack proper access to the services needed to maintain health. But with this expansion, Livingston Hospital says it's working against that statistic.
Leaders at the hospital don't have a set date yet for when they'll break ground or an estimated completion date. They just say some time next year, because the expansion is still in the planning stages. But, the doctors and patients who spoke with Local 6 on Wednesday say the expansion means a lot not just to Livingston County, but to neighboring counties as well.
For more than 65 years, thousands of people in Livingston, Crittenden and Lyon counties have counted on Livingston Hospital. "They've always had great care. They've always been courteous and kind," says patient Wanda Clark.
Clark and her family have been going to Livingston Hospital as long as she can remember. "My dad's here right now, and they've done a really great job with him. They have with my son when he was critically ill," she says.
Clark's been battling cancer for six years now.
"I still have to see a cancer doctor, and I have to go to Paducah for that, and it will be much more convenient here," she says.
Oncology is included in Livingston Hospital's expansion, impacting her directly. Surgeon Director Dr. William Barnes hears stories like Clark's all the time.
He says many others will feel the same relief.
"We've worked closely with the oncologist and X-ray in Paducah and radiation oncologist and all those people. And now the fact that we're going to have that service here, we're so happy and thankful for our patients, for me and for you, for everybody that comes here," he says.
Livingston Hospital CEO Shane Whittington shares that excitement.
"You hear all the time that rural health care is dying. You read it every day; local hospitals die...This hospital is a staple to the community, and it's been here for years because it's always provided excellent care," says Whittington.
He says this expansion is evidence that Livingston Hospital and Deaconess Kentucky are focused on bucking that trend.
"It solidifies that health care is going to be here and we're not making this investment to go away. So, it's going to solidify that health care is going to be here in this community for years to come," he says.
It's reassurance for Clark and her family that her home serves all her needs.
"This place is great, and a lot of other people think so too," Clark says.
The new expansion will include an oncology and infusion area and more operating rooms. It will also have MRI, 3D, DEXA scans, cardiac rehab and newly renovated all private rooms. The hospital also has plans to open a new physical therapy building for patients.