MARTIN, TN — Inflation is taking a toll on many organizations and businesses in the Local 6 region. That includes salons.
Cuts, colors, and styles are all a part of a regular day at Styles on Broadway in Martin, Tennessee.
The salon says it's seen an increase in the number of clients since summer started, which is a typical trend.
Tanya Baker is one of the salon's long-time clients, and she always makes sure her spot in the beauty chair is saved.
"When you come over here you know, you get the luxury and it makes you feel good about yourself so it's the one thing I would probably do- not do without," Baker says.
Master stylist Charley Sawyer says clients like Baker have something in common. They're ready for relaxation.
"We're all about luxury here. So, you're, you're coming in to get your hair done but you're also coming in to be pampered," Sawyer says.
These services do come at a cost, and after COVID, that cost is about 10 percent higher than it was before August of 2021.
Classic shampoo, cut, and style services increased from 48 dollars to 55 dollars.
That's because COVID and inflation caused prices to run higher on the back end which made it more expensive to buy products the salon needs such as bleach, developer, and hair color.
Sawyer says they told customers about the increase in price before it happened, but instead of stopping the appointments, they're finding ways to work around tighter budgets.
"Maybe instead of coming every six weeks they come every ten weeks and maybe they don't get everything they used to get but they still come because they still want that time for themself," she says.
Baker says she's going to do just that.
"I might not buy the shoes, but I'll get my hair done," she says.
Prices for other services like manicures and pedicures have also increased. Despite this, Styles on Broadway has also seen an uptick in clientele in this area.