Paducah Salvation Army Lt. David Donegan is in Louisiana helping with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida.
Donegan left Paducah Friday for a two-week stint helping with disaster response in Louisiana, along with others from the Salvation Army.
Donegan's wife, Brittney Donegan, is also a Salvation Army lieutenant. She shared photos from her husband with Local 6 showing David and others with the Salvation Army getting ready to feed folks in Louisiana.
The Salvation Army has about 38 canteens, or mobile kitchens, serving hurricane survivors two meals a day.
As of Friday, the Salvation Army said more than 197,000 meals had been served.
Those who would like to support the Salvation Army can do so by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or by visiting helpsalvationarmy.org.