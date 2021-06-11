PADUCAH– Recipients of the 2020-21 Independent Bank Scholarship were tasked to spend $100 throughout their community as part of the "Here for Good" challenge.
This April, 63 students throughout the commonwealth were given $100 each to help their community as much as possible.
In McCracken County students used their $100 for a wide range of causes, such as donating beds to a local orphanage, and delivering gift cards to individuals who oversee local non-profits.
Independent Bank employees reviewed the 63 acts of kindness, and awarded Louisville native Andrew Dunn the "Here for Good" scholarship.
Dunn's project "Dinner On Us" gave ten struggling families supplies for dinner. The scholarship was initially meant to be $1,776, but Independent Bank CEO Chris Reid, raised the scholarship amount to $11,776.
“I’m so proud that we could inspire the same young people that inspired us to go out and do more for the communities that helped shape them,” Reid said.