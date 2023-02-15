PADUCAH — On average twice, as many teen girls reported feeling suicidal in 2021 compared to teen boys. That information comes from a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC reports that there's been a record high for suicide risk and violence among teen girls in recent years. That's why Paducah Tilghman High School Mental Health Associate Counselor Logan Francis says he's determined to make an impact in his student's lives.
Frances wants to provide a safe place for students to be themselves. "You're writing your story for your life. Don't let anyone else dictate your story," he says.
He is the only mental health associate counselor at Paducah Tilghman High School. A normal day for him includes talking to students about anything and everything and providing that safe space. "It usually consist of looking at those obstacles that they face and being more mindful, showing them coping skills to have a perspective that's more positive rather than just negative," says Francis.
He's been at Tilghman for six months and has a heavy workload. He sees 70 students regularly, 45 of whom are teen girls. He says almost all of them are looking for one thing. "A lot of it is struggles trying to find support systems, who they can talk to," he says.
He says he is determined to be that support. "You know, I try to work on them with, you know, let's talk about your depression, let's talk about the anxieties that are making you face these challenges with yourself," says Francis.
Francis focuses on coping methods, like different exercises and making connections with peers.
"How do I gain more function of being aware of my own thoughts and how are those thoughts causing me harm? I try to tell them to be yourself, and then back to the mindfulness and meditation stuff, that's part of that practice," he says.
Francis says mindfulness is important when dealing with mental health.
Francis encourages any students who needs help to reach out.
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shivley says the district is working on unique programs to keep students active and aware of their mental health status.
To read more about the survey from the CDC, click here.