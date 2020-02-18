MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — School safety is a top priority across the nation, especially in Kentucky after the School Safety and Resiliency Act passed.
Although it is an unfunded mandate, schools have been working hard to meet the requirements with the money they have. The Marshall County School District is working to make every school secure, starting from the front entrance.
It’s quiet on campus after school lets out at Sharpe Elementary. The noise level may change in the afternoon, but one thing stays the same at all hours.
"We are truly secure. We feel — there is just this feeling of security," said Principal Jackie Reid. She said their new check-in system requires three steps before someone can get into her school.
Transportation Facilities Director for Marshall County School District Jeff Stokes explained how it works.
"We will approach, and A and I phone. We will buzz in from the center. If you noticed, they have a camera in here where they can actually see my face. Once they communicate with me, they will be able to open the door and be able to go in to the secure vestibule," Stokes explained.
Then a visitor goes to the window, they say why they are there, and scan their ID. The system will do a quick background check. If the visitor is cleared, they’ll get buzzed in through another door.
Stokes says they have five schools without secure vestibules that are in the design process.
The schools that don’t have a secure vestibule yet do have a buzz-in system with a camera. The school district has also hired a door guard to physically walk someone in the school once they are allowed in.
The reason for all the extra security is just 10 miles down the road. Reid says her young students understand the gravity of what happened at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, 2018.
"They understand how hard our community was impacted a few years ago. Some of them of course were in elementary school when that happened. They understand," Reid said. "They know every decision that we are making is in their best interest, and they get it.”
The vestibules can cost anywhere from $15,000 to $150,000 depending on the school’s layout, but you can’t put a price on student safety.
The designs for the vestibules are expected to be presented at the next school board meeting in March. The next step after those are approved would be getting bids for the projects.
Stokes hopes the five vestibules will get done summer 2020.