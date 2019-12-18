CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — With Christmas next week, many schools are finishing this week with Christmas parties. Several parents of students in the Crittenden County School District reached out to tell us their children won't be attending because of a new absence policy.
Six-year-old Conner will be missing his school's Christmas party. He can't go, because he has too many absences. His mother, Taylor Venable, says he had excused absences for therapy sessions and a parent note for a family vacation.
"I don't feel like he should be punished for my decisions as a parent," Venable says. "He doesn't understand what he did wrong. He can't attend his party, and it's not really fair that he gets pulled out of a classroom where he knows that his friends are having fun but he can't join in."
The district allows up to five excused absences with a parent note and 10 absences with a doctor's note. If students miss 10% of class time, or 17 days — excused or unexcused — they are put on the chronic absentee list. They won't be able to participate in extracurricular activities, such as sports or parties.
Parents of students on the chronic absentee list can contact the Crittenden County Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Diana Lusby to explain their individual circumstance.
Lusby says the district has the policy as an incentive for kids to go to school. She says more class time means better grades.
"We just want our kids to grow up in an environment and a culture to where you show up. You do what you're supposed to do. You don't just wake up in the morning and go, 'You know, I really don't feel like going today, so I think I'll just stay home," Lusby says.
Venable says she understands how the policy can be helpful for older students, but she thinks it can be tough on younger kids.
Students won't be on the chronic absentee list if their attendance improves above 90%.
Here is the full absence policy: