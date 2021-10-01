MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — School districts in the area are working hard to keep kids in the classroom during the pandemic. They're also dealing with another challenge: a shortage of substitute teachers. The Marshall County School District is no different.
The director of personnel Amanda Henderson says it's been a group effort. There has been an increase in applicants for substitute teachers, but it's not enough to fill the current demand.
Central Elementary is just one of the many schools within the Marshall County School District in need of substitute teachers.
Ashley King has been a substitute teacher for six years. She's worked every day since school started for the year.
"In the past few years, August is pretty slow because it's the start of school. September is also pretty slow. You'll get a few days," King says. "I have worked every day since school has started this year."
The school system uses an automatic phone system for scheduling substitutes. Henderson says the system can't call if they don't have enough subs.
"If we do not have enough subs, then the system can't make the calls. That's what we try to do after that is try to fill in as much as possible," Henderson says.
Henderson says they've had to get creative.
"They have aids fill in for other aids, teachers to fill in for other teachers. People here at the district office have also gone to fill in vacancies if there aren't subs that are available," said Henderson.
The week of Aug. 23, Marshall County Schools had a total of 392 subs within the district. Fast forward a month to the week of Sept. 27, and the total dropped by 100.
Even with fewer people, King says she'll continue to fill in.
"I might be at Sharpe one day during the week. The next week I'll go to South. Then, I'll come to Central for two days. Then, the high school. It's completely different, of course. You teach different. If you’re teaching kindergarten, you're going to teach them differently than you do a senior in high school," King says.
Henderson says the need for substitutes goes beyond teachers. They also have to fill positions for cafeteria staff and bust drivers, if they are exposed to COVID-19 or quarantined.