MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — COVID-19 cases in school districts continue to rise. For the second week in a row, the Fulton Independent School District has made the switch to remote learning for a few days because of increased cases and quarantines.
It’s not the only west Kentucky school district seeing a spike. McCracken County Public Schools is also experiencing more COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
Students at Lone Oak Elementary School are eager for Thanksgiving break, but that means students could travel or be exposed to COVID-19 when they gather with their families. McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said there’s always a concern that cases could increase after a break from school.
"But on the same token, we're going to have faith and belief, like we've done this past month being able to be masks-recommended because our community has stepped up. I hope that continues over the holiday break," said Carter.
The school system has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases over the last couple of weeks. This week, McCracken County has 38 students who’ve tested positive, with another 40 students quarantined.
McCracken County is currently in the orange zone, with an incidence rate Friday of 22.3 average daily cases per 100,000 population. That’s considered substantial. And it’s not far from the COVID-19 red zone, which includes counties with incidence rates greater than 25.
If McCracken County moves back into the red zone, Carter said the school district will discuss a possible return to universal masking.
"We hope but we don't see that. We hope that what we see is a plateau and a trend back to what we saw in late October and early November," said Carter.
Every Friday, Paducah Public Schools and McCracken County Schools meet with health leaders from the community to discuss masking policies for the following week. PPS has 15 students quarantined with five students testing positive for COVID-19. Both school districts will not require masks the week of Thanksgiving Break.