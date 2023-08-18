PADUCAH, KY — 45% of schools nationwide reported teacher vacancies in special education roles, according to the U.S. Department of Education. It's a local problem too. Researchers say high job demands without enough support and resources lead to teacher burnout, which in turn leads to teachers leaving the profession.
Paducah Public Schools is looking to fill three roles related to special education. They currently need two special education teachers and one language and speech pathologist.
Sarah Anthony with Paducah Public Schools said they are dealing with the shortage because of an influx of students who transferred in and needed those services.
They had enough staff before school started, but this was something they couldn't have predicted. She did say she's hopeful they can get those positions filled.
"You know, in my school system, we've gotten very creative because I'm not going to let a student go without services. so we have made it work right now. But we are getting to a point where if you did not have enough, it would be hard to service the kid's needs," she says.
She told me they have been working with other school districts to look for new solutions. Those include relying on regular education teachers and outsourcing certain services to make sure every child's needs are met.
Dylan Sonnek, director of exceptional children with McCracken County Schools, said they aren't experiencing the shortage but know it's a national issue and we need more teachers overall, especially if you are looking for a very rewarding job.
"You get to work with kids every day, and you get to see their gains every day. You get to celebrate their victories every day, good or bad, big or small. You get to celebrate them with the kids, and if you have a heart for kids and want to see them grow, think about teaching. I think teachers are extremely important, and I just implore people, if they have a heart to help kids and to do right by kids, to think about teaching," he said.
Anthony also said the directors of special education are working together to make sure every kid gets what they need.
As of Friday, the positions that Paducah Public Schools have opened do not have any applicants yet.