MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — School leaders have traveled hundreds of miles to deliver thousands of meals to kids out of school in their districts. Parents and teachers alike are trying to adjust to the new schedule.
School buses that are typically filled with kids every weekday are carrying a different type of cargo.
Groups of three to four staff members from McCracken County Schools loaded buses and handed out meals to students. McCracken County Schools has served 23,500 meals this week.
After-school director Christy Sulcer said five words make a difference: "How are you making it?"
"I asked them if they need anything else besides the food bag, because some of them are going to need things besides that," Sulcer said. "I don't know what that need might be, but I want everybody to know that McCracken County is here for each student."
Just like any other school day, it's about more than just a lunch. It's about the students and their entire well-being. They're using moments during food deliveries to ask about online learning.
"I'm sure some of them have some questions, but don't feel like you can't ask us," Sulcer said. "Every teacher in McCracken County is willing to answer any question any student may have through NTI assignments."
"While our students are dismissed from school, district and school staff members are here for our families to provide support and answer questions," said McCracken County Schools spokesperson Jayme Jones. "Please, feel free to reach out to your child’s teacher or principal daily from 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m."
All west Kentucky school districts have transitioned to non-traditional instruction while schools are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Paducah Public Schools announced it will be extending their NTI program through April 17. Paducah Public Schools started door-to-door deliveries of bagged lunches on Monday. They're being flexible in how they get to students, and Friday they parked a school bus near Brooks Stadium. It's a location many of their students can walk to.
Paducah Tilghman's cafeteria manager said the entire district is coming together to know every student by name and need.
"A lot of them don't get to eat if they don't get food at school," said Lisa Fox, cafeteria manager. "We have a lot of kids who don't eat on the weekends. When they come back to school, they're hungry. So you know, it's exciting just to be able to do this."
The district has served 8,100 meals with the help of school administrators, teachers, staff, transportation and school nutrition department.
Dropping off school lunches offers some sense of normalcy for everyone.
If your child does not ride the bus to school and they need a lunch, you can sign up for food deliveries by calling your school district. You can reach the McCracken County Schools at 270-538-4000 and Paducah Public Schools at 270-444-5600.