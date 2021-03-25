MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Under a new state law, Kentucky students could choose to repeat a grade level to make up for what they lost out on because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The law gives school districts the option to decide whether to implement it.
Paducah Public Schools, McCracken County Schools and Marshall County Schools haven't decided yet.
The bill also gives high school student athletes a fifth year of eligibility. Superintendents say they're weighing the options to see what's best for kids.
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said he knows some students may need another year to recoup academically from the pandemic. But, he warns that research shows retaining students isn't good for them in the long run. However, it's up to families to do what's best for their children.
"It'll be individualized," Carter said. "You know, some students will have had losses this year. There will be some students who still have had exceptional gains."
Carter said there are factors parents should consider for their children down the road. For example, if a student participates in dual credit classes and they repeat a year, the extra hours could affect financial aid for their post-secondary education.
He said for athletes, the law will allow students to get a fifth year of academic eligibility. However, if they turn 19 before Aug. 1, 2021, they will be disqualified.
With this in mind, the board of education is still determining what's best for students.
"Again, there's a lot of nuances to this we'll have to work through," Carter said. "And we'll want to be able to communicate that accurately to parents on what that has to do long term."
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively believes the option could be beneficial for some students. But, with pandemic-related restrictions, it could cause spacing issues.
"It could strain, you know, the enrollment for your school building," Shively said. "And there is a set number of students that can be in each individual building."
Shively plans to send a survey out to parents in the next few weeks to see what they want to do for their children. Both superintendents want to make the best choice for the good of all students.
Parents have until May 1 to let the school district know their decision. School districts statewide must decide whether they're implementing the new law by June 1.
Marshall County Schools and Mayfield Independent Schools are still deciding. Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett plans to discuss it at the next board meeting.