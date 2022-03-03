PADUCAH — The pandemic has highlighted a nationwide school bus driver shortage. Local school districts like McCracken County and Paducah Public Schools say it's always been an issue, but the pandemic made it worse.
Both school districts say they're getting by with help from teachers and principals offering to drive routes, along with substitute drivers. McCracken County has increased its daily pay as an incentive for new drivers and to provide a livable wage for their current drivers.
Director of Transportation for McCracken County Schools Teresa Bottoms says they're short 18 drivers.
"The pandemic wasn't so much the reason that people were scared to drive a school bus. It's just that there are a lot more jobs out there," says Bottoms.
A driver shortage isn't new territory for them, but it's never gotten to this point.
"We had to do something, so that's why we increased our daily rate," says Bottoms.
Their daily rate for a driver with no experience has increased from $76.25 to $100.04. Bottoms says this jump wouldn't be possible if they had not increased the hourly rate.
"An hourly rate was not going to do it. When we started talking about ‘OK, we’ll give the drivers another dollar more an hour,’ you know, to see if we can get drivers, well potentially, that's $5 a day because they only work 5 hours a day," says Bottoms.
Superintendent of Paducah Public Schools Donald Shively says he's talked with his bus garage about possible pay increases. He explained to drivers that bus driver pay has increased by over 25%. Since the 2014-15 school year, it has increased from $11.95 to $14.97 over the seven-year period. A drastic pay increase can't happen overnight.
"Making an adjustment to this is going to be an added expense, and that has to come from somewhere. As superintendent, you never want that to negatively impact a child or family," says Shively.
Shively says he's going to work with the board in looking at the budget to hopefully create a short-term and long-term fix. McCracken County says they aren't doing this to take drivers away from other school districts. They're hoping this will have a trickledown effect for other school districts, the state and hopefully nationwide.
Both school districts are hiring bus drivers. You can click on this link for Paducah Public Schools and this link for McCracken County Schools.