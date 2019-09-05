MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — There's a nationwide movement to get vaping products out of the hands of kids and teens. In the past several months, multiple people across the country in their teens and early 20s have been getting a respiratory illness. Experts say it could be linked to vaping. Two people have died from the illnesses.

With more youth vaping illegally, local school systems are beefing up their policies on e-cigarettes. Most school districts say they are seeing more students use those kinds of products. In fact, in just the short amount of time school has been in session this year, McCracken County Schools have already confiscated 11 vape and e-cig products. Superintendent Steve Carter says they're heavily enforcing school and legal policies on vaping.

"This is very serious, almost epidemic an that's starting to take hold, and a lot of parents I feel aren't sure, don't know that their kids are exposed to this," says Carter.

A survey conducted last year shows that around 30% of sophomores, and around 30% of seniors at McCracken County High School admitted to using some type of vaping product. Carter says students caught with those products are being disciplined through the school system and being written legal citations that could ultimately result in fines or community service.

"It's not really one of those things that we really want to do, but we really want to express how important it is to be aware and that this is not something that's acceptable, and that it is harmful for students," says Carter.

Dr. Patrick Withrow visits local school districts to educate students about the dangers of vaping.

"These kids have no idea. They just think it's cool," says Withrow,

Withrow says one of the most dangerous parts of vaping is what's in the oils and flavoring chemicals.

"There's heavy metals. There's nickle, tin, and lead, propylene glycol, antifreeze," says Withrow.

Carter hopes their efforts will help deter students from starting to vape in the first place.

"It's catching on, and it's becoming more and more of an issue for schools state wide," says Carter.

Other school districts are trying to combat the vaping problem, too. Leaders at Marshall County Schools say they have a zero-tolerance policy on vaping, and any student caught with such products will be suspended. Paducah Public Schools has a similar policy, and leaders say they will soon be installing sensors in school bathrooms that will detect unusual vapor in the air.

