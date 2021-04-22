MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Virtual learning, hybrid schedules, and after-school activities being canceled are just some of the things students across the country dealt with through the pandemic.
As students have been getting back into the classroom, they've been met with social distancing and mask requirements in order to learn in person. Months of virtual learning have put some students behind, leaving local school districts tasked with getting them back up to speed during the next school year.
"We're working toward preparing our teachers for the challenging goal of catching kids up from COVID," Paducah Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Will Black said.
The Paducah Public School district will be adding two new positions — a district instructional coach and a district instructional specialist — to help make that goal of catching students up a reality.
"They will work together as a district team of coaches who focus on the needs of different teachers and classrooms as we try to accelerate learning to catch up from the pandemic," Black said.
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter is making similar arrangements for his district's students. Carter said summer programs will be offered to help enrich students and get them back on track.
"We do have some students that have had some losses and we recognize that," Carter said. "We're going to encourage those people to participate in our summer programs that we have."
Carter also plans on working closely with teachers to get them ready for the upcoming year.
"Have very rigorous PD (professional development) to identify those learning gaps that may exist," Carter said.
McCracken County will start the next school year on Aug. 5. Paducah Public Schools will start on Aug. 11.