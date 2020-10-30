PADUCAH- Five of Kentucky's 68 red zone counties for COVID-19 are in the Local 6 area. School districts are asking parents to prepare for the possibility of transitioning back to online learning.
The Murray Independent and Calloway County school districts are planning to switch to district wide online learning starting November 4. This as Kentucky has a 6.19% positivity rate for COVID-19.
In McCracken County, both Paducah Public Schools and McCracken County Public Schools have decided to continue in-person learning. In a letter to sent to parents earlier this week McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter urged parents to be prepared to transition back to online learning. Carter says there are currently 74 students and 5 staff members in quarantine in the district. Paducah Public Schools Communications Coordinator Wayne Walden says 97 students are quarantining in that school district. After considering going back to all virtual, Paducah Public Schools informed parents on Friday they will continue in-person instruction for those choosing to do so.
Caldwell County Schools Interim Superintendent Heath Cartwright sent a letter saying 82 students and 19 staff members are quarantined in his district. There has been no official decision to transition to online learning there.
Statewide, Kentucky has more than 900 K-12 students in quarantine.