THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 37 UNTIL
NOON CST TODAY. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 36 WILL BE ALLOWED TO
EXPIRE. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
ALEXANDER MASSAC PULASKI
IN KENTUCKY THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES
IN WESTERN KENTUCKY
BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY
CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN
FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN
HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON
MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MUHLENBERG
TODD TRIGG
IN MISSOURI THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
BUTLER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID
SCOTT STODDARD
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ,
CAIRO, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, EDDYVILLE, ELKTON, GREENVILLE,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD,
METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH,
POPLAR BLUFF, PRINCETON, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, AND WICKLIFFE.
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CST THIS
MORNING FOR CARLISLE, GRAVES, HICKMAN AND MCCRACKEN COUNTIES...
At 526 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Paducah, Mayfield, Metropolis, Clinton, Bardwell, Lone Oak,
Reidland, Fulgham, Sedalia, Barkley Regional Airport, West
Paducah, Lynnville, Wingo, Kevil, Arlington, Water Valley,
Columbus, Fancy Farm, Lowes and Symsonia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED