MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Like many school districts, Graves County Schools and McCracken County Schools are seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases and quarantines. Wednesday was the first day in more than a year that McCracken County Schools had no new students cases or quarantines in the district.
That means students are one step closer to experiencing school like it was before the pandemic. Superintendent Stever Carter says it's taken hard work to get to this point.
On Thursday, Jessica Campbell's fourth-grade classroom was full. For the first time in more than a year, McCracken County Schools' COVID-19 cases are in the single digits. With the help of the test to stay option, social distancing and masking, Carter says cases have continued to decline over the past few weeks.
"Today, unfortunately, we actually had two students who tested positive. But, again, that's still a very low number in comparison to where we were at the start of the school year," Carter says.
Carter says the drop in cases means the district can begin the transition to making masks optional.
"It's very exciting, you know, that we can continue to work with our local health professionals and come up with a point where we can transition to a mask-optional platform," Carter says.
Graves County Schools is also experiencing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and quarantines. On Thursday, the district only had three cases. Graves County Schools spokeswoman Tiffany Williams says the district approved a masking matrix for schools because of the downward trend in cases.
"When it becomes 20 or below for 14 consecutive days, the masking will be an option. It's still recommended, but it would be an option."
McCracken and Graves are hopeful classrooms will slowly start to go back to a prepandemic normal. McCracken County will have their monthly board meeting October 28th. They're expected to update their COVID continuation plan and that includes optional masking.