GRAVES COUNTY, KY — School districts are struggling to find teachers and substitutes to fill classrooms, especially if a teacher has to quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure. Graves County Schools is just one of many school districts in Kentucky experiencing the teacher shortage.
The district now has more flexibility when hiring teachers. Since Senate Bill 1 passed, schools in Kentucky can now hire anyone with 64 hours of college credit. They can also hire someone with a high school diploma with four years of experience.
Student teachers who go to Murray State University can also substitute up to five days and be paid. It's all part of the effort to make sure there are enough teachers if educators on staff to be quarantined.
The nationwide worker shortage because of COVID-19 extends beyond hospitality and retail staff. From online learning to in person learning with masks and social distancing, school districts are constantly having to adapt because of the pandemic.
Now, it's putting a strain on keeping teachers in classrooms. With teachers having to quarantine, substitutes are needed now more than ever. The director of personnel for Graves County Schools, Wes Johnson, says this is new territory for them.
"Once you have an employee that goes out for that long of time, that takes away a sub or it creates a void for that period of days," said Johnson. "That's not something schools have historically have had to deal with — that many people potentially being out for that extended period of time."
Johnson hopes the emergency authorization from Senate Bill 1 helps combat the shortage.
"It allows us to hire substitute teachers to provide substitute instruction, to provide supervision and different things of that nature for people that have to be out for a variety of reasons," said Johnson. "Just to increase our applicant pool of people that we can call on or use when the need arises."
Johnson also said the shortage applies to his classified staff members, such as bus drivers, janitorial staff and cafeteria workers.
Applications for available positions at Graves County, like substitute teachers, can be found here.