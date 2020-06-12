BALLARD COUNTY, KY— Kentucky health officials, education leaders and local school districts are working together to determine how to safely reopen schools in the fall.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) met with the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) on Friday. The goal of the meeting was to "hone the guidance" document that DPH was working on, according to Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown.
Meanwhile, state leaders have been in constant communication with local school districts, like Ballard County Schools. Superintendent Casey Allen said the district takes part in weekly online meetings with representatives from Gov. Andy Beshear's office, KDE, and DPH.
Ballard County Schools Assistant Superintendent David Meinschein said working with the state has been "very positive."
"They've tried to remain ahead with giving guidance," said Meinschein. "There's a weekly superintendent's meeting, and then there are many other peripheral meetings that occur. So there are meetings within the director of pupil personnel, there are meetings for finance officers. There are instructional meetings. So each subgroup also has a meeting, and as they get information or as they plan or receive new guidance, they disseminate it."
While it's unclear what the upcoming school year will look like given the ever-evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meinschein said the district plans to get feedback from families to help develop a focused plan.
"There's a plethora of guidance coming from multiple agencies, multiple organizations - from the governor's office, from the public health service department, from KDE," said Meinschein. "We want to be good stewards of that information, and sift through it and develop a plan that's timely. Instead of developing a dozen plans over the summer, our goal is to develop a plan that's timely, and is responsive to the fluidity of what's going on around us. So we will begin seeking feedback. I believe the way we'll approach that is to look for every specific feedback about different parts of the planning process. Again, that would be communication, the health and wellness of children, instruction."
Meinschein said the top priorities are "the safety of our students, the safety of our faculty and staff, and thus the safety of our community."
"We want to ensure that everyone that we come in contact with, we're doing our best to keep them safe during this pandemic," said Meinschein.
Meinschein said while the hope is to have a normal fall semester, the district will be looking at all possibilities to ensure safety.
"What if we have to use our NTI (non-traditional instruction) days? And planning detailed NTI plan. Then you look at having a blended learning model or a rotational model," said Meinschein. "So taking all of that guidance and then beginning to understand how that works within our school district. Because what will work in this school district won't necessarily work in another."
The KDE released guidance on June 8 with several alternative scheduling strategies that school districts can consider:
Scheduled rotation - assign students to groups, with each group attending in-person instruction at a different times
Synchronous opt-in hybrid - allow parents to choose whether their children receive instruction in class or remotely.
Combination - allow students to learn in-person and remotely at different times.
Online and virtual learning - expand online learning for students who stay at home.
While planning for the upcoming school year continues, Meinschein said they won't lose sight of what's most important.
"At the heart of what we do is we care for kids. Period. That's why we exist. We love our students," said Meinschein.
Allen said once a fall plan becomes more in focus, it will be shared with families and the community.
"Regardless of when we start, or what school looks like, we want to assure you that we are working every day to make sure your children are safe, educated, and cared for in the best way we can," Allen said in a statement posted on the district's Facebook page.