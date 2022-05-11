BALLARD COUNTY, KY — With a set of 14-year old quadruplets, Ballard County Middle School Principal Amber Parker has her hands full.
When one child, Bailey, was diagnosed with serious health issues, Parker found herself in Louisville for long stays at Norton Children's Hospital.
But, because of Ronald McDonald House Charities, she didn't have to worry about finding a place to stay. Wednesday, her students gave back to the charity in a fun way, with a color run.
Bailey has congenital myopathy in the ACTA 1 gene, a condition that causes muscle weakness. It’s so rare that it's the only case at Norton Children's Hospital.
Because doctors are learning about Bailey's condition as it develops, she spends a lot of time in the hospital.
Housing is always covered for her family when she's there.
Now, the community is giving back one step at a time.
Parker and her family were an inspiration for the charity event held Wednesday.
“The seventh- and eighth-grade journalism students wanted to do something for a charity, and Ronald McDonald House has kind of become really close to my heart due to a recent incident with one of my daughters,” Parker says.
Back in December, Parker thought Bailey had just come down with a severe cold.
“I thought I was just taking her to Lourdes to a doctor's appointment, and the next thing I know I'm following an ambulance,” says Parker.
They spent the next 22 days in Louisville while doctors tried to find answers.
Parker spent $1,200 on hotel rooms before she was approached by Ronald McDonald House Charities.
RMHC-Kentuckiana CEO Hal Hadley says they want to give people a home away from home.
“That needs to come to Louisville because of our great health care system, our pediatric health care system here, they come to Louisville. They stay at Ronald McDonald House. We take care of all of their day-to-day needs,” Hadley says.
The organization has been a blessing to the entire Parker family.
“Just to be able to stay there and get a shower, a quick nap and a home-cooked meal, it was just a great experience for me,” Parker says.
Parker's students organized the fundraiser to give back to the nonprofit that is so special to their school.
“I'm just super proud, you know? I am a leader myself, and I like to have a little bit of control. But this, I just took my hands off of it, and to see what they've done today makes me, makes me so very proud,” Parker says.
Parker is even prouder of her quadruplets.
All four, including Bailey, are being promoted from eighth-grade to Ballard County High School at a ceremony this Friday.
Parker says it'll be a special and emotional night.
BCMS wants to create an ongoing partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Parker and a group of students will provide meals for families staying at the Louisville house this summer.