PADUCAH — Despite uncertainty because of COVID-19, schools are getting ready for the fall semester. They're having to get teachers ready for in-person instruction, as well as preparing them to be able to shift to nontraditional instruction methods if necessary. Community Christian Academy is cleaning its campus more thoroughly than normal. CCA Principal Amy Carrico expects heavy-duty disinfecting to become the new normal because of COVID-19.
"I could see us utilizing it maybe at the beginning of school, before the school year started, and then also at some of our breaks. Maybe at fall break," Carrico said. "Especially if you have an active case in your building. You want to bring them in and try to get ahead of things before it spreads."
Bluegrass Commercial Cleaning sprayed lockers and the school's bathrooms with disinfectant. The process is similar to power washing. Jared Baker, who owns Bluegrass Commercial Cleaning, explains how it the disinfectant works after it is sprayed.
"The chemical that we're spraying is a pH neutral chemical, so it doesn't damage surfaces. But it only requires a one-minute dwell time to kill the coronavirus, along with other viruses and other bacteria as well," said Baker.
Along with extra disinfecting, Carrico is getting the school ready for instruction in the fall.
"We're hopefully going to be looking at a platform K-12, so that all parents are familiar with that platform. Being able to offer some tutorials for parents how to use it, for students how to use it," Carrico said. "Even if we are able to come in and do in-person instruction, go ahead and start utilizing those things here and there along the way, so it's not something totally foreign if we do have to switch to an online-based learning."
Carrico said the safety of their students and staff is what's most important at this time. McCracken County Schools will be back in session Aug. 6, if they are able to return on time. Paducah Public Schools is set to go back to school on Aug. 11.