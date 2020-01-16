PADUCAH — Senate Bill 8 is aims to make school safer for your child. It would amend Kentucky's School Safety and Resiliency Act that passed last year to require all school resource officers to carry a firearm.
Rene Long is Paducah Tilghman High School's SRO. Having a gun on his hip has become second nature after serving with the Paducah Police Department for almost 30 years.
"I think that by not having a weapon and being an SRO, that puts you at a very serious disadvantage," Long says. "If you've got an active shooter coming in armed, and you're not there to stand off the threat, then I have a problem with that."
Long uses his expertise from the force to help the students he sees in the hallways.
"I dealt with crimes out on the streets. Here, my number one priority is the safety of the students and staff," Long says.
Tilghman Principal Allison Stieg says the bill will just put something they've been doing already in writing.
"It's a formality. It's something we've been doing for over 12 years now, and something we'll continue to do," Stieg says.
Long's gun is there for one reason: as a last resort.
"I don't want to ever have to take anybody's life. But if they come into this school and they're trying to harm a student or staff, then I'll do what I have to do to stop that threat," Long says.
Click here to read Senate Bill 8.