WEST KENTUCKY ━ Two local school districts are implementing a new resource, Care Solace, in an effort to bridge the mental health gap.
The resource is not only to help students get access to mental health resources quicker, but it's also a resource their families can access. Marshall County Schools just approved the implementation of the program on Thursday, and Lyon County Schools started using the resource in August.
It's a mental health care coordination service for K-12 school districts. The company matches students, their families and employees with the local mental health and substance abuse services. Since schools pay for the service, it is free for the students and their families.
Between classes, learning and making friends, some of today's kids also struggle with mental health issues. Sara Tittle is the Lyon County School District's mental health professional. She's based at Lyon County Elementary School, and knows this service is needed.
"We decided that it was something worthwhile, not only for our family, but for our children, since everyone can access it," she said. She said not only will the kids benefit, but so will the whole community. "It was a no-brainer to help people reach those mental health services that are so necessary," she said.
It is still too early to understand the impact the service will have, but she thinks it's something the school can do for the community.
"It helps bridge the gap in access to mental health services, which we know is so important these days," she said.
Superintendent Steve Miracle is excited for the program's potential.
"With them, the averages within 5 to 6 days to get an appointment made, and then within 11 to 12 days, you're in front of a professional, so you can see the drastic decrease in time to get served, so that's one of the things that we really like about it," he said.
He said they hope it'll help those struggling not only in school but in the community.
Both districts said they are paying for the service with school funding. Marshall County leaders said they are looking to apply for some type of grant funding in the future. Right now, the district is spending roughly $17,000 a year. In Lyon County, the district is spending roughly $7,000.
The cost is based on the student population, unless the school district has fewer than 1,000 students; then there is a flat fee. The service will help school counselors better serve students when they are at maximum capacity.