PADUCAH — Many schools in the Local 6 area are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week, a time when teachers get a little extra spotlight for the good they do.
Caldwell County Schools posted photos of their staff enjoying Adams Breezy Hill Farm ice cream provided by Caldwell Medical Center to celebrate the occasion.
Reneigh Rogers, a retired teacher, made cookies to help brighten the day of teachers at Dresden Middle School.
Graves County High Schools is starting their Eagle of Excellence recognition program this week.
According to Graves County High School's website, the program works to "recognize staff members who go the extra mile to serve others." Any certified or classified employee is eligible for nomination. If you have an employee you would like to nominate, you can use this form to enter them: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1YcI4FAaCPvqPDkwXUqKfaObIE0lu0-4NWIh3Xrhs1t4/viewform?ts=643d4f3b&edit_requested=true.