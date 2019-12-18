PADUCAH — From endless boxes of ramen noodles, to packed-to-the-brim bins of canned food items, Concord Elementary School always has a good showing for the Christmas in the Park School Challenge.
It's a part of Christmas in the Park: the annual light display at Noble Park that people can drive through and donate nonperishable food to help those in need. Seventeen local schools collect food for the School Challenge, competing to see who can collect the most.
"Last year we had a lot, but this year we have a ton," says fifth-grader Braxton Freeman.
Freeman has seen his school win the challenge several years in a row, but it's not the competition that means the most.
"It feels like a greeting, because you're helping others," says Freeman. "You're spending it on other people that need it more."
To collect this much food takes everyone's participation.
"We all try and work as a team together, and we try to get as many cans as we can. And we try to bribe our parents especially, and with all of these cans we know we can do a good will," says Freeman.
Concord Elementary Assistant Principal Gena Karnes says she's always overwhelmed to see students give to those in need.
"This is the most we've ever had," says Karnes.
Karnes says it's a lesson that is very important for them to learn.
"There's a lot of kids today that don't get those kind of life lessons at home sometimes, and so this is just a great way to just bring that in, too, and allow them those life lessons that maybe they don't get at home," says Karnes.
In total the 17 schools collected 45,255 pounds of food. That is the most food that they have ever collected through the challenge.
There is still time to donate food at Noble Park. You can drive through to view the Christmas lights and donate food through the end of the year. All the food collected will be dispersed to different local nonprofits.
