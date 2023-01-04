PADUCAH — The state of Kentucky requires schools to offer students CPR training and access to automated external defibrillators or AEDs. Students have access to workshops, informational videos and CPR dolls during the course, helping them learn hands-only CPR.
When school is in session, anything could happen.
"A family member you know, someone in their neighborhood or one of their friends — you never know — could go down," says Paducah Tilghman High School health and physical education teacher Jennifer Adams.
That's why local schools offer courses to teach students CPR and offer tools like AEDs.
"It really makes a difference that they are confident with their skills to save a life," Adams says. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 9 in 10 people in cardiac arrest die when outside of the hospital, but preforming CPR could double or even triple a persons chance of survival.
"Once you start explaining what the process is, you know they have the ability, they get more confident with it. We talk about the reasons why, when to do it and how this is a lot safer for them," says Adams.
AEDs are located in different spots on campus, and students are aware of them. That gives students the confidence to act quickly in an emergency.
"These students that go through these courses are learning the basic knowledge of CPR. Like I said, in the event of cardiac emergency, time is of the essence, so the quicker you can start chest compressions or locate an AED and put on that person, then the more likely you are to save a life," says Athletic Director Sam Mescher.