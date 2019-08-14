Watch again

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — It's a story that's gaining national attention. A North Carolina woman took her three dogs swimming in a local pond. Minutes after they left the pond, the dogs died. Toxic blue green algae caused the dogs' deaths. Fortunately there have not been any reports of toxic algae in the Local 6 region, but experts say it could grow here.

This story has some people here locally, like Diana Hernandez and Kayla Milam, a little leery about getting in the water.

"When we get in the water, we're very cautious," says Milam.

Milam and Hernandez say they spend quite a bit of time at Kentucky Lake during the summer.

Dr. Susan Hendricks with Murray State University studies algae. She says the warm water in late summer is why we see more reports of toxic algae.

"This time of year up until the first of October, and then they start going at the end of the year, and then they don't come back until April or May," says Hendrick.

A sign there is algae in water is a blue or green layer floating on top of the water. Hendricks says not all algae is toxic, but you can't tell unless it's tested. Even then, scientists don't know why it's toxic.

"These cyanobacteria bloom, they produce the toxin, and then they start to die natural death. And as they die, the cells break ope,n and they release these toxins into the water," says Hendrick.

Hendrick says the key is to double check the water before you get into it and make sure there is no floating algae in it.

"If you're in doubt, stay out. Don't go in the water. Don't let your animals in the water. Keep your livestock out of the water, because we don't know what's producing this bloom. We don't know if the bloom is toxic or not," says Hendrick.

Milam and Hernandez say they'll take that advice.

"We have to enjoy our summer, but we have to be mindful of what's out there that can harm us," says Hernandez.

Scientist at Murray State University monitor Kentucky Lake 24/7 for toxic algae. To have water tested for toxic algae contact the Kentucky Division of Water.

To learn more about this story and others, follow Thomas on Facebook and Twitter