LOUISVILLE, KY -- The group that oversees scouting in a majority of the Local 6 area says the recent bankruptcy filing by the National Boy Scouts of America will not impact local scouting.
Early Tuesday morning, the National Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The Lincoln Heritage Council, which supports scouting activities in 64 counties in Kentucky, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois, and Tennessee, says the bankruptcy does not impact them.
They say they are an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit entity, incorporated in Kentucky, that does not receive financial support from the National Boy Scouts of America.
"Scouting is safe, Scouting is thriving and, Scouting will continue, uninterrupted, in the Lincoln Heritage Council regardless of this decision by National BSA," said Jason Pierce, CEO/Scout Executive of the Lincoln Heritage Council. "All unit meetings and activities, district and council events, and all other Scouting adventures in our Council will take place as they always have."