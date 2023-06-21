PADUCAH, KY — Despite the name, a cat-walk is really no place for a kitten. But that's just where one little cat found himself over the weekend, stuck precariously on the catwalk under the John Puryear Bridge on Paducah's Southside. Thanks to the kindness and ingenuity of a local business owner, he has a new lease on life — and a perfect name.
No one is sure exactly how Mike Purryear Bridges ended up stuck on the catwalk over the weekend. He may have climbed down there himself, or someone may have left him there on purpose. Either way, local cat rescue organization The McGangsters knew just who to call for help.
Michael Travis is the owner and operator of Travis Tree Service in Ledbetter, Kentucky. He uses a bucket truck frequently in his work, but he's found himself using it more and more for something unexpected — rescuing cats from trees and other high places.
That's precisely how he found himself 50 feet in the air over the weekend, crouching in his own bucket with a net over his head, waiting for the perfect time to reach out and grab the scared kitten.
It's not the first time he's done something like this. Bridges is actually the 16th cat Travis rescued over the past few years.
Day or night, rain or shine, Travis says his friends know who to call in a cat rescue emergency.
Jim Gatlin, one of the founders of the McGangsters, calls Travis a "local hero," and says he's done several rescues for the group. Gatlin calls him "very dependable," and says it's clear he has a love for animals.
Travis describes himself as an animal-lover too. Whether he's saving turtles from the middle of the road, gently relocating animals from trees he's been hired to cut down, or rescuing cats, he says he just wants to do good deeds for people.
He says he's been through hardships in his life, but he started doing self-taught tree work on the side during his 16 years working on the river. Now, he owns his own business. He says he considers himself very blessed.
"You gotta kinda be humble, you don't know what the Lord is gonna put in front of you," he explained. "You gotta be mindful, gotta be respectful. I've definitely been blessed. You know, I always tell my guys like I tell my boys — if the good Lord takes ya to it, he'll take you through it," he said.
He explained he was nervous to interview about his work rescuing cats. He wanted to make it clear he doesn't do it for recognition and he doesn't ask for payment. After all, he asks, "How can it be a good deed if you expect something in return?"
"If I can do my absolute best, I can lay my head down at night, you know," he says. "As long as you do your best, that's all anybody can ask for."
When asked how he feels when he successfully rescues a cat, he says it's like being on top of the Empire State Building.
He's found that a many of the cats he's called to rescue belong to senior widowers. Those are special, because the cats are often one of the only reliable sources of love and comfort their owners have.
Memorably, he says, he rescued two cats on Dec. 9, 2021 — one of them in Mayfield — just one night before the deadly December 10, 2021 tornado. The Mayfield cat's owner, he explains, was a pregnant woman who hoped the cat would be good friends with her soon-to-arrive baby girl.
And as for Mike Purryear Bridges, his rescue was pretty memorable, too.
Travis says Bridges' loud cries were echoing off the bridge, concerning neighbors. After another community member attempted to rescue the kitten using a ladder, Travis says he got in his bucket truck and headed to the scene.
When he first raised the bucket arm and made eye contact with the vulnerable kitten, Travis said it ran away in fright — complicating the rescue. That's when he decided to crouch down in the bucket and cover himself in a net, in an attempt to make himself less visible. He says he waited for just the right moment — when the kitten looked away for a brief second — to reach out and catch him in the net.
"I seen the cat turn its head and that was my opportunity. I took a fish net, safely, and set it right over the cat," he recounts. "I got the cat in my arms, safely. Made sure he was content. Let him know I'm not gonna eat him or hurt him," he explained.
Now, Bridges is in the care of The McGangsters — a rescue group started by Gatlin and Kevin Headrick at least 15 or 16 years ago. He's already got a forever family lined-up.
"If you truly love cats, it's like being in the mafia," Headrick explained on Tuesday. "Once you're in, you're in."
Headrick, Gatlin, and several other volunteers feed at least 300 feral cats two times a day. They also rescue cats and kittens, participate in a trap-and-release program to help cut-down on the population, network with fosters to care for infants and sick kittens, seek medical care for the injured and sick, and more.
Headrick and Gatlin say the group could use more help — whether that's donating for food or medical costs, feeding, or fostering.
"It's a lot of work for such a small group of men and women," Headrick explains. "We don't quit. We can't quit. Because if we don't help, if we don't do something — then who will?"
Gatlin says right now, the group has no room to accept more cats, but they can always use fosters. There are currently 120 kittens in their foster network that need homes. The group frequently sets up adoption events in high-traffic areas twice weekly in places like Tractor Supply, Barks and Bubbles, Lowes, and Top Quality Consignment.
He also says the misconceptions about feeding cat colonies can create high tensions with the public. It's not unusual for people to threaten to shoot colonies.
But with the group making great strides to spay and neuter ferals and find homes for kittens, he says they're actually helping to control the population.
To learn more about the McGangsters, click here.