MURRAY, KY — Local Senator Jason Howell (R-Murray) is facing questions over sexually explicit activity on his Twitter account in light of his sponsorship of Senate Bill 5, which would seek to remove "obscene" materials from public schools in the state.
Former WKMS reporter Liam Niemeyer, who now reports for The Kentucky Lantern, details the ongoing issues with Howell's Twitter history — which Howell says stem from being hacked — in a newly published report.
Neimeyer says there were at least 20 tweets in Howell's 'like history' on Twitter showing nudity, sex acts, and references to sex as of May 2021, with at least 10 of them remaining as of Feb. 27, 2023. This is in addition to Howell's account reportedly following sexually suggestive Twitter accounts, like one called @realcouplesporn. The Lantern says until recently, Howell's Twitter account was publicly listed on his legislative profile webpage.
According to the report, these issues with Howell's Twitter have persisted for about two years, despite Howell having been questioned about his Twitter history in 2021.
Senate Majority Spokesperson Angela Billings reportedly said Howell's Twitter activity was unrelated to Senate Bill 5, claiming he probably "didn't have the savvy" to understand what his Twitter history may have looked like and probably didn't understand how to "unlike" the explicit posts.
According to Niemeyer, Howell released a statement through Billings on Monday, saying he was a victim of hacking or spam, reportedly accusing The Lantern of "digging up" a two-year-old "inquiry," and questioning the context and motivation behind their reporting.
“It would be inappropriate for media outlets to take an editorial stance to try and undermine the legislative process. I remain committed to my constituents and the rest of the Commonwealth with the merits of Senate Bill 5 and will remain unfettered in my efforts,” Howell reportedly said.
The Lantern says in response to being asked directly in May 2021 — multiple times — if he had liked the obscene tweets himself, Howell repeatedly told the reporter he "didn't even know this stuff was on Twitter."
Howell followed up with the reporter in an email, The Lantern says, explaining that he changed the privacy of his Twitter account, in addition to changing his password and "wrangling the IT guy" to assist him.
John Pelissero — senior scholar at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University — spoke with the Lantern about the implications of Howell's Twitter history, saying it was "very hypocritical" of Howell to sponsor Senate Bill 5 regardless of whether his obscene Twitter activity was intentional or not.
“What then is striking is that you have this in your personal history, and now you’ve introduced legislation to protect children from the very things that you have previously promoted," Pelissero reportedly told The Lantern.
"Having had until recently his Twitter username listed publicly on his legislative profile webpage is akin to inviting constituents to follow him as part of conducting the public’s business as an elected official," the report reads.
Howell reportedly told The Lantern Senate Bill 5 was "needed legislation to protect our children."
The bill would create a "complaint resolution policy," allowing parents to both challenge "materials, programs, or events" they consider harmful to minors and appeal a principal's decision about a book, program, or school event within 30 days.
The bill defines a material, program, or event as "harmful to minors" if they:
- Contain the exposure, in an obscene manner, of the unclothed or apparently unclothed human male or female genitals, pubic area, or buttocks or the female breast, or visual depictions of sexual acts or simulations of sexual acts, or explicit written descriptions of sexual acts
- Taken as a whole, appeal to the prurient interest in sex
- Are patently offensive to prevailing standards regarding what is suitable for minors
According to a previous report from The Lantern, some supporters of the bill say it brings the issue of inappropriate material to light. Some critics, however, believe it could lead to book-banning. Howell reportedly said he sees the bill as a middle-ground, allowing school boards to review complaints from parents.
To read Senate Bill 5 in its entirety, download the PDF document below. To read Niemeyer's detailed report, click here.