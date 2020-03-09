PADUCAH — The CDC says older adults and people with lung disease, heart disease, and diabetes have a higher risk for coronavirus.
A local senior center is taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Carol Mathis visits the Paducah McCracken County Senior Center every day. She loves spending time with her friends. She's not too worried about the coronavirus, because she's taking steps to prevent catching it.
"I am concerned about it, but I'm not. I'm not staying awake at night," Mathis said. "But I'm using common sense, doing what I need to do to stay healthy."
Executive Director Christine Thompson said they told the seniors to follow the CDC guidelines like washing their hands often and staying home if they're sick. Thompson said the center is working on a plan in case there's an outbreak. She's hoping they won't have to close down, but keeping people healthy comes first.
"Our number one priority is to keep the seniors healthy. So we'll do whatever we have to do in order to achieve that," Thompson said.
The senior center gave its meal delivery driver hand sanitizer to make sure the driver's hands are clean before and after delivering meals to seniors.
Mathis said she wouldn't like it, but would completely understand if the center closed down because of an outbreak.
"I don't want to be here, where somebody else might be sick," Mathis said.
For now, the center is keeping an eye out on things, to make sure the seniors are healthy.