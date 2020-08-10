MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter is asking for current and potential sheriff's deputies to have more competitive pay. The sheriff presented three main concerns to the county's fiscal court on a Zoom meeting Monday. Carter has concerns about keeping deputies with the department, being able to attract new deputies to fill openings, and the large pay gap compared to other local law enforcement agencies.
Carter believes the fiscal court has the opportunity to put the sheriff's department in a good position for the future, by finding a way to increase pay.
"This is either going to become very dismal, or it's going to become very positive, but we cannot continue to fall behind or we're on the brink of a crisis," Carter said.
The sheriff showed members of the fiscal court data on the differences in pay between his department, and other agencies in west Kentucky. Carter listed the Paducah Police Department as their greatest recruiting and retention competition. Starting salary for Paducah Police sits at $49,740, compared to the sheriff's department offering $33,000 to start.
Another issue Carter cited is a small selection pool of candidates. He emphasized just how important it is to have competitive pay, when it comes to bringing in qualified deputies.
"There's fewer people that want to do this work, with many more openings available. So you've got a lot more options as candidates prepare to go into this field, or look for career opportunities," Carter said. "Again, no different from the private sector, they're going to look at where they're going to be taken care of the most, and get the most opportunity for them and their family to provide."
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer says they'll need to have a revenue stream in order to make this request a reality. Clymer floated the idea of increasing property taxes by 4% in the county to generate money for the Sheriff's Department.
"One it's not going to cost them a lot of money, a quarter a day maybe? In that range for a majority of people," Clymer said.
"And if they see that we're going to do our best to earmark that for their protection for the sheriff's department I think that they will be–they'll be receptive to that."
The court did not take specific action on deputy pay. They intend to work with Sheriff Carter to make these improvements for the department.