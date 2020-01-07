WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is warning people of a scam.
On Monday, the sheriff's office received two reports of a scam.
The scammer claimed to be "Deputy Delaney" with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
He told the victim that they had missed a court date and then tried to get them to pay a fine over the phone.
The scammer leaves a call-back number of 618-319-7911. If you call this number you will hear a computerized message claiming that you have reached the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Court Process Division.
This makes the scam appear to be legitimate when it is not.
The sheriff's office wants people to know that any legitimate law enforcement agency will not demand immediate payment over the phone and anyone who tries to convince you is almost certainly a scammer.