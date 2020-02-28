PADUCAH — The main goal for local sheriff's departments during drug busts is to get illegal drugs off the street. Have you ever thought about where the money sheriff's departments find from drug busts goes?
Ballard County Sheriff Ronnie Giles said money they confiscate can be used to help supplement their budget.
"We can buy uniforms, we can buy radio equipment, equipment for the vehicles like cages and sirens, stuff like that," Giles said.
I sat down with McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter to go over the amount they took in 2019. Carter said $122,644.68 was confiscated during drug busts last year. Only $1,243 less than their 2015 high amount of $123,908.33.
"With the quantities going up, obviously the cash flow to the drug trafficker has gone up," Carter said. "So, that's another reason that I think you've seen maybe an increase or an uptick in the amount of money that's seized through these drug investigations."
Once legal proceedings are over for drug cases involving confiscated dollars, the sheriff's department keeps 85%. The other 15% goes to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Carter said that also helps alleviate a burden on the fiscal court.
"I feel like we're able to supplement the monies that they provide, and in return provide even a better service to the community," Carter said.
The money in a sheriff's drug fund is at their discretion to spend. Once the department buys something using seized drug money, the state sends someone to audit the purchase.
McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney Dan Boaz said the 15% of the funds his office gets is used on travel expenses and conference fees. Those expenses need to be approved by the Prosecutors Advisory Counsel.