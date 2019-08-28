MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - Local law enforcement are warning parents about drugs in our area. This comes after several overdoses in Marshall County this past weekend and McCracken County's largest drug bust ever.
They held a joint news conference on Wednesday to let you know that law enforcement is cracking down on drugs, but the first line of defense to protect your family is you.
"Collectively over the past approximate year, these investigations have resulted in the seizure of more than 123 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and approximately $138,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales," McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said.
Carter said his detectives arrested Levi and Ashley Glover for drug trafficking and possession on Monday. He said this was their largest ever drug bust confiscating 15 pounds of meth worth $600,000. They also confiscated the cash they believe was from drug sales.
Sheriff Carter spoke directly to criminals at the press conference. "You need to reform from this way of life. If you are a drug trafficker and continue to ignore this warning, we simply ask that you leave because your actions and dealing your poison are not wanted or welcomed here," Carter said.
Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire says they're facing a different drug problem. Pills laced with fentanyl.
"You're life is in danger. There is a killer on the streets and it's fentanyl," Sheriff McGuire said.
McGuire says they are working with the school district and adding a K9 to their schools permanently in October.
The sheriffs confirm that drug dogs can't sniff out fentanyl.
McCracken County School's Director of Security Bruce Watson says parents are the first line of defense. "You've got to get that nosy attitude. Know who that child's friends are. Know where they are going. What they're doing. Get involved in what's going on," Watson said.
McGuire says they responded to several overdoses over the weekend from kids used Xanax laced with fentanyl. He says if you have any information about this drug, call Marshall County Sheriff's Department.
If you ever come across any pills that you suspect may be laced with fentanyl, do not touch it. Call police. It can affect you with contact.