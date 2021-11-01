PADUCAH — Monday, a local business made a large donation of small items many of us may take for granted day to day: socks.
Tradehome Shoes on Monday donated 230 pairs of socks to Paducah Cooperative Ministry, an interfaith ministry that provides programs and services to meet human needs in the community.
The donation goes a long way in the group's efforts.
You might have seen Tradehome Shoes in Kentucky Oaks Mall. The store has a program called Trade at Home, Give at Home.
Every time a pair of Century Socks is purchased at the mall location, another pair is donated in the community.
The store's general manager and co-owner, Joshua Collins, spoke with Local 6 about the importance of helping others.
"Without businesses like PCM, there's so many people that go without in this crazy time of need. If everybody was just willing to put that step forward, and actually help with the community, we could make a difference together," Collins said.
In addition to socks, the store also includes sales of waterproofing spray in the Trade at Home, Give at Home program. $1 from every can of Century waterproofer sold will be donated toward supplying local schools with shoes for students in need.
For more information about Paducah Cooperative Ministry, click here.
For more information about Tradehome Shoes' giving campaign, click here.