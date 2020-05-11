KEVIL, KY -- Small businesses throughout Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, and Fulton counties have been drastically impacted from closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seeing the need for action, the University of Kentucky's Community and Economic Development Initiative has partnered with the West Kentucky Alliance for a Vibrant Economy and the Community Foundation of West KY to start a local small business funding opportunity.
WAVE says each business can be awarded up to $3,000 and the fund has already received over 100 applications from local businesses across the river county region.
About the Fund
The River Counties Business Stimulus Fund is still open for applications.
Businesses must meet the following criteria to be eligible:
- The business must be locally owned
- The business is a for-profit entity
- The business is either a restaurant or experience retail including the arts, tourism, accommodations, and entertainment
The application is available on their website.
Contact Executive Director of the UK CEDIK program Alison Davis at alison.davis@uky.edu with further questions about eligibility.
How are grant awards decided?
WAVE, Inc. Judge Executives of Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, and Fulton Counties have delegated private representatives from across all counties to form a review committee.
Additionally, WAVE says Murray State University and UK's CEDIK also have representation on the review committee to provide neutral guidance and assure all applications are assessed fairly and without bias.
WAVE says the review committee meets virtually once a week to analyze all applications and determine new grant winners.
How long will the fund last?
WAVE is currently accepting donations, and for ever $1 received to the fund, CEDIK will match it with another $1 up to the first $25,000.
Donations are tax deductible and can be made to WAVE.
Checks can be mailed directly to WAVE at 297 Kentucky Ave, Kevil, KY 42024. For more information regarding donations, calls and emails are being accepted by the Ballard EDC on behalf of WAVE at (270) 462-2394 or hannahchretien@brtc.net