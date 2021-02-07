PADUCAH - -Local sports bars are taking precautions, as people gather to watch the Super Bowl.
Joel Stroud is enjoying a meal at Rafferty's in Paducah. This year's watch party is small, but he's ready to have a good time.
"I can't wait," Stroud said. "I really think the game is going to be a good one. I think it'll be a shoot out. And I'm pulling for Kansas City."
Rafferty's Manager Randy Jordan isn't expecting a big crowd this year.
"This year will probably be a little more spaced out," Jordan said. "I think some people are probably a little more hesitant or pretty unsure if it's safe to go to a dining establishment to watch the game. I think it will be a little less."
The restaurant is at 50% capacity. Bar seating is closed. Masks are also required at the door.
Despite the changes to how some people may be watching the Super Bowl this year, people tell Local 6 it's still something to look forward to during this pandemic.
Stroud believes you can still come out and watch the game in a safe manner.
"Masks, you have to wear when you come in," Stroud said. "And so I think everyone's being careful. So, it's been pretty nice."
Rafferty's is being very cautious of their capacity limit. They won't be able to serve more than 95 people.