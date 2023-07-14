(WPSD) -- Mike Conway has hundreds of sports memorabilia items that he keeps at his house.
To the average collector, these items could go for hundreds of thousands of dollars on the open market.
But for Mike, it’s about something more. These items tell a bigger story. They’re a scrapbook that tell a story of his life.
“It’s my history of being with people, and the things that I’ve done," Conway said. "I’ve done golf tournaments, Super Bowls, Pro Bowls, U.S. Opens.”
Stepping into Conway’s house is like stepping into a sports time machine.
Autographed memorabilia from legends like Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky and Muhammad Ali are all around you. It’s a collection that would put most museums to shame.
But what makes Conway’s collection unique is that it wasn’t purchased second-hand. Most of his collection was signed by athletes in person.
“You can go buy anything," Conway said. "To me, it’s meeting the people and enjoying their company and doing things. That makes it real.”
Conway, who now calls the Local 6 area home, previously owned a card shop in Stockton, California. During that time, he met various professional athletes and photographed some of sports biggest events.
Conway has a story behind every item he owns. His prized possession is a signed napkin gifted to him by Yankees great Joe DiMaggio after a dinner.
“At the end, dinner was over, he said, ‘Would you like my autograph?’ I said, ‘Joe, what about all these people?’ He said, ‘Get me a napkin,’" Conway recalled. "I’m not walking around with a piece of paper and a pen. I found a napkin on a table, and somebody had a pen. He signed to me.”
For some, collecting memorabilia is a business. But for Conway, it’s a reminder of a lifetime of sports memories that you can’t put a price on.
“You’re looking back on forty-something years of stuff," Conway said. "That’s what’s enjoyable. See, most men don’t get to get this.”
Conway said he plans to donate his entire collection to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital when he passes away.