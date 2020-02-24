MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Next school year, every school resource officer in Kentucky will be armed.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 8 into law Friday. It's a follow-up to last year's school safety law.
McCracken County High School sophomore Abby Hefner is used to seeing armed school resource officers walking the halls.
"It makes me feel safe and protected that if something were to happen in the school, there'd be someone here who could take care of the students and just make sure everything is going smoothly," Hefner said.
She said other students may feel safer knowing their SROs will be armed.
"We are seeing more and more dangerous things in schools, and I think it just gives us a greater sense of safety in the school," Hefner said.
McCracken County School District SRO Director Bruce Watson said the district has always had armed officers, so the law doesn't change anything for them. He said it's a good thing for other schools.
"Anything to put it in black and white," Watson said. "I'm perplexed why it had to be an issue. That's a common sense thing. If you want police officers, you want police officers."
School resource officers walk the hallways making sure students are safe. But Watson said they're also there when students need support or advice.
"A lot of times, they'll come to you with their problems if they don't feel comfortable going to someone else in the school," Watson said.
Watson said the new law will ensure that all schools in Kentucky are on the same page to keep kids safe.
Paducah, Graves, and Marshall County school districts already have armed SROs. Watson said all the SRO's will now be required to go through an extensive firearm training within the next four years.