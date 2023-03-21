PADUCAH — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital stories are a pleasure to tell, but they can be a little scary, too.
The future is uncertain for those kids, but there’s some really good news about Ryan Auten, a St. Jude cancer patient who beat leukemia, whom we’ve followed since 2014.
He's now a 16-year-old sophomore at Marshall County High School.
While he once dreamed of being a pilot, now his dream is meteorology.
Tuesday, he shadowed Local 6 Meteorologist Noah Bergren to get a feel for the job.
Ryan wants to end up in a newsroom as a meteorologist, reporting the weather to viewers like you.
“Ever since Dec. 10 and all that, that's really — I know it's such a tragic event, but it's really pushed my interest in severe weather and just weather in general. It's just fascinating how it works,” Ryan says.
Ryan was diagnosed with leukemia in 2013, and he was in chemotherapy for nearly three years until doctors at St. Jude told him he was cancer free.
He says he owes them his life.
“I remember going to a lot of, you know, doctor appointments and all that, but the doctors are very lovely over there they're always so supportive, caring,” he says.
Ryan's complicated childhood taught him to not take things for granted and to go after his dreams.
In 10 years, Ryan plans to have done just that.
“I'll have, like, a stable job. Hopefully I'm in a new station like this. I want to be on TV and all that, so I hope I have a job then and in that field,” Ryan says.
Ryan has this advice for other kids battling cancer: Don't give up and go for what you want.
Ryan says getting some firsthand experience in the studio with Noah was priceless.
Ryan attended his yearly checkup at St. Jude three weeks ago.
Doctors say Ryan is still cancer free and in great health.
During Local 6 at Five, Ryan got the chance to report a little bit about the forecast live on air.